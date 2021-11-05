Popcaan fined $10,000 for traffic breaches

Popcaan was fined $10,000 when he appeared before the Yallahs Traffic Court in St Thomas yesterday.

The entertainer pleaded guilty and was fined $2,000 for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $2,000 for driving without a helmet, $3,000 for operating a vehicle without a valid fitness, and $3,000 for operating an unlicensed motor car.

He was admonished and discharged on the charges of no registration plates.

Popcaan was represented by Matthew Hyatt.

Shortly after his court hearing yesterday, he took to Instagram to post photos donning the attire he wore to court with the caption: “Yuh know eeh guh!!! Killy Killy.”

According to police report shortly after the artiste was reprimanded in April this year, the deejay — whose given name is Andre Sutherland — was travelling with a convoy in a section of Bath, St Thomas, when he was stopped. He is charged with: driving an unlicensed motorcycle; driving without insurance coverage; having no valid certificate of fitness; having no registration plate affixed; driving without a helmet; and driving with no side-view mirror. He was also unable to present a driver's licence.

Popcaan came to prominence in 2010 with his mentor Vybz Kartel on Clarks.

His subsequent hits include Only Man She Want, Party Shot and Dream.