Popcaan gets Sept 2 bail extension

POPCAAN pleaded not guilty to several alleged traffic violations when he appeared in the Yallahs Traffic Court in St Thomas yesterday morning.

The 32-year-old dancehall deejay, who is represented by Matthew Hyatt, also had his bail extended to September 2 when he is scheduled to return to court.

He is charged with operating an unlicensed motor vehicle, driving without insurance coverage, having no valid certificate of fitness, having no fixed registration plate, driving without a helmet, and driving with no side-view mirror.

According to police reports, the deejay — whose given name is Andre Sutherland — was travelling with a convoy in a section of Bath, St Thomas, on April 25, when he was stopped and subsequently charged. At the time, he was also unable to present a driver's licence.

Days after being slapped with charges, Popcaan took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

“Not even feel like me a keep Unruly Fest a St Thomas again!!! Why am I being targeted by St Thomas police, in every move I make? Me really just tired a unu, and a go just breeze St Thomas for my own good. Hope my people will see things from my side. Peace and love,” he wrote to his 498,400 followers.

Popcaan came to national attention in 2010 when he teamed up with his mentor Vybz Kartel on the number one song, Clarks.

His subsequent hits include Ravin, Unruly Rave, Only Man She Want (which entered the Billboard R&B Hip Hop songs chart), Party Shot, and Dream.

­— Brian Bonitto