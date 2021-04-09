Popcaan rises

Fixtape by Popcaan has a new lease on life. The 19-track set re-enters the US Current Reggae Albums Chart at number four, with an additional 71 copies sold.

Released last August by OVO Sound/Warner Records, it has to date sold 1,349 copies in the United States, according to data released by Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The US Current Reggae Albums Chart tracks the best-selling albums in the United States. This week's reggae table is led by Welcome to Treasure Island by JC and The Reggae Starz.

Songs of Freedom: The Island Years by Bob Marley and The Wailers rises to number two, while Coastin by Iration bullets from number 12 to three.

Avant Gardening by New Age Steppers dips to number five, Got to Be Tough, the Grammy Award-winning set by Toots and The Maytals is down to six, while Look For the Good by Jason Mraz is on the move from number 11 to seven.

Higher Place by Skip Marley slips from five to eight, Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo is at nine and Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton moves from 19 to 10.

The Self Trust Riddim, released by Good Good Productions, debuts at number 16 with 25 copies sold. Released on March 30, it features 33 tracks including songs by Intence, Iwaata, Romain Virgo, Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Kemar Highcon, Wasp and G Whizz, Konshens, Skeleton Don, Chronic Law and Tommy Lee Sparta.

Back A Yard, the 10-song set by Wailing Souls (VP Records) re-enters at number 17, while X-Rated by Vybz Kartel tumbles from 22 to 30.

Last week's number one title, The Wedding Album by Machel Montano crashes to number 30.

Of note is Public Enemy No. 1 Mixtape by high-riding Intense which debuts at number 22, selling a paltry 20 copies.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers celebrate 65 weeks at number one with Legend.

Regionally, Riding for A Fall by Lady Tia is number one on the South Florida Reggae Chart.

On the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York), So Incredible by George Prophet is number one.