Prestige Ally goes distance

WHILE attending Clarendon College, singer Prestige Ally was a star athlete. Specialising in the 400m and 800m, he participated in several local and international track meets, including the ISSA Boys' Champs as well as the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, USA.

However, a professional career in track was the furthest thing from his mind when he relocated to the United States.

“I got a link with a friend that used to attend my high school who was setting up a recording label in Queens, New York. it was called Original Records. He invited me to the studio where I recorded my first single under the name of Prestige Melody,” Prestige Ally told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Subsequent releases included a cover of American R&B group Surface's You Are My Everything and Oh Girl by the Chilites. He later changed his name to Prestige Ally and started his own label Prest Star Music.

Among his recordings are Number 1 Girl, Disagreement, and his latest release Anything, a song which he said tackles matters of the heart.

“ Anything is about a female who loves you unconditionally for who you are instead of material things. It was released last summer but it has been gaining traction lately. It was produced by Little Thunder Music which is based in Canada,” the singer explained.

Born Ali Higgins in Kingston, Prestige Ally moved to Spanish Town then relocated with his family to Clarendon.

During his high school years, music became the outlet for him to explore his feelings and emotions. He was inspired by his peers to pursue music and began to perform at community and school events.

For the past 30 years, he has resided in New York.

