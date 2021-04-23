Prince Pankhi shares love

Prince Pankhi shares loveFriday, April 23, 2021
|
Prince Pankhi has come full circle with his latest effort I Love Music .
The 11-track set, produced by Ientourge Recording, was released in February.
“I'm very proud of this project because all the songs carry positive and uplifting messages. It's a very potent and authentic reggae project,” said Prince Pankhi.
He continued: “I have spent many years honing my craft and I've grown tremendously as an artiste. This album shows that I am ready to go to the next level in music.”
In addition to the title track, other tracks on the album include California Mountain and I Can Make You Smile.
Additionally, Prince Pankhi is also working on a self-titled, seven-track EP which he hopes to release during the summer.
“The EP is almost finished, I'm not rushing the process because quality is of the utmost importance,” the singjay shared.
Hailing from the parish of Westmoreland, Prince Pankhi (given name Dennis Malcolm) launched his career in 2008 with the song My Jamaican Girl. He is also promoting Bagwah, co-produced by DJ Grace/Father Cut Sleeves Production.
— Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy