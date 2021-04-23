Prince Pankhi shares love

Prince Pankhi has come full circle with his latest effort I Love Music .

The 11-track set, produced by Ientourge Recording, was released in February.

“I'm very proud of this project because all the songs carry positive and uplifting messages. It's a very potent and authentic reggae project,” said Prince Pankhi.

He continued: “I have spent many years honing my craft and I've grown tremendously as an artiste. This album shows that I am ready to go to the next level in music.”

In addition to the title track, other tracks on the album include California Mountain and I Can Make You Smile.

Additionally, Prince Pankhi is also working on a self-titled, seven-track EP which he hopes to release during the summer.

“The EP is almost finished, I'm not rushing the process because quality is of the utmost importance,” the singjay shared.

Hailing from the parish of Westmoreland, Prince Pankhi (given name Dennis Malcolm) launched his career in 2008 with the song My Jamaican Girl. He is also promoting Bagwah, co-produced by DJ Grace/Father Cut Sleeves Production.

— Kevin Jackson