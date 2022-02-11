Gospel according to QQ

ON the heels of his Prime Minister's Youth Award for Music, Kareem “QQ” Dawkins hopes this will be an example for youngsters that clean content can still earn them accolades.

“I believe my music has impacted the youths, in such a way, to first give them the confidence to believe in themselves, knowing that no matter how young you are, once you have talent and a good support system, then you're able to chart your course forward. Also, I've been one that maintains positive music. I've never done gun lyrics or violent lyrics and I was still able to attain such a distinguished award. So, I feel like this will also motivate them to show that when you do good, you still can be rewarded,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

QQ was among 15 recipients of awards from Prime Minister Andrew Holness during Sunday's ceremony.

The 27-year-old, who is based between New York and Kingston, added that with the surge in violence and deviance among the nation's youth, he would advise Holness to implement a national youth programme.

“If I were to have a meeting with the prime minister, I would most certainly want to implement a youth programme that would be based in every single community. It must involve something where youths after school must do extracurricular activities. Whether it be sports, some academia, vocational…something of that sort. We must use the energies of the youth, while they're young, to build their skills, whatever they're good at. They may have friends that they play football with, friends that they study with or friends that they could build a skill with. Whether it be plumbing, or something of that sort but you try to surround them with people that are also moving forward,” QQ outlined.

By January 23, there were already 123 recorded murders in Jamaica. The United States issued a travel warning to its citizens for the island given the figures, which compared to fourth wave of novel coronavirus cases.

The singjay said that while he does not discriminate against artistes who spew violent lyrics, he hopes they are mindful of their influence on listeners.

“I never knock my peers for their creative talent. While I may be blessed at being able to make positive music, some people are just very good at writing violent stuff…what I do hope is that they owe to society. They have a duty to society to say, 'hey, this is just music. These are just songs, these are just lyrics. I don't dig this lifestyle, I'm not about this lifestyle'. I feel like the damage done to society is greater than the damage done to your career if you don't say, 'I'm not about this life. I don't support this lifestyle, but I'm creative whenever I write music like this',” said QQ.

The former Calabar High School student started in the music business as a pre-teen. He is known for songs including Poverty, Never Know The Use and Tip Pon Yuh Toe.