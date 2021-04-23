Queen Kaylyn ready for the world

EMERGING deejay Queen Kaylyn has her sights set on ruling the dancehall.

She is banking on her upcoming single titled Cotton Candy, slated to be released at the end of the month. It will be on the Cotton Candy rhythm, produced by Heavy D and Lampshade Muzic.

“My lyrics are very personal and are based on my experiences and those of friends around me,” said the 31-year-old, who is based in the United Kingdom.

“I'm also eager to release Cotton Candy, which is a collab with Double K. It's very unique and different from everything that I have heard being played in the dancehall. So far the feedback has been great and people have been begging for me to release all tracks immediately,” she continued.

Queen Kaylyn, who is also a certified cosmetologist, has been focusing heavily on her music career despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the entertainment industry.

“The current pandemic hasn't hindered my musical journey. It actually gives me more time to write and record more songs, focus on the promotion of my music, and reach out to more individuals in the industry such as disc jockeys, promoters and producers,” she said.

She recently displayed her talent performing online via Instagram on the virtual show Magnum Fridays Showcase. This engaging event provides a platform where individuals can listen to and be entertained virtually by some of the talented musicians living in the United Kingdom.

“It was the bomb! I really enjoyed the entertainment and being able to showcase my talent,” said Queen Kaylyn.

Queen Kaylyn, given name Kemeca Brown, hails from Wynters Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine. She attended Spanish Town High School in the parish.

Her musical journey began in 2013 when she recorded her first song, Body Proper, produced by Winston “Major” Mendes. She confessed that over the years she discovered the importance of artistes in the marketing and promotion of their music.