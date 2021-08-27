Randy, Sauce Perreler hail working class

Like Guy's Hill in St Catherine/St Mary or Spalding which borders Clarendon and Manchester, residents of Cowley district have allegiance to two parishes.

Singer Randy Valentine and deejay Sauce Perreler are both from that rustic area. Valentine considers himself a Clarendonian; Sauce Perreler is St Ann-born and bred.

The artistes share a love and admiration for their hometown and the farming culture for which it is known. They hail their working-class roots on Surrounded by Angels, a song produced by Valentine.

It recalls the sacrifice their families made to instill values that prepared them for adulthood.

“In this track, we celebrate the privileges of being raised in a village that nurtures its children. Our teachers are keepers and carriers of wisdom, thats why I connected with my brother Sauce Perreler to share this story in song form,” Valentine said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “'Monday morning, brush mi teeth, a time fi go a school' sets the tone for a epic story of my journey into becoming an adult.”

Valentine, a long-time resident of the United Kingdom, reached out to his childhood friend to complete the song. Sauce Perreler, who lives in Maryland, was happy to record a tribute to his family and Cowley.

“It means a lot to me having a song with Randy Valentine and the kind of song that shares our past, and I also look to him as one of the great artistes. His music brings truth, love, happiness and joy, so it's a blessing for us to do this song together,” he said.

Randy Valentine (given name Ronald Fritz) has done well in the UK reggae and pop scene with songs like Carry On, Same War, and Brixton Market. He is also credited as co-producer of Bank on It, a hit song by Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

Sauce Perreler (real name Gladstone Nelson) followed his parents into farming. He gave up tilling the soil for music full-time six years ago and has enjoyed sustained momentum in recent months with songs like Dancing and Love Pandemic.

On Surrounded by Angels, he and Randy Valentine step away from the glamour to remember simpler times.

“Today, we say thank you to our teachers. It is their compassion and love that shapes the moments we meet today and tomorrow,” said Valentine.