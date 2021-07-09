Real talk from Tamo J

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its series of stories on the Jamaica Festival Song Competition which is marking its 55th anniversary milestone.

Singer Tamo J believes that the Jamaica Festival Song Competition has lost its connection with the youth. A competitor this year, his entry is titled Real Talk (Jamrock). He is hoping to rein in a younger demographic.

“I decided to enter the Festival Song Competition this year because of the opportunity to showcase my talent and to represent my country and my culture through music,” he the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

He continued, “I have been following the competition over the years; however, it has been missing to my generation so I hope to reignite the flame moving forward.”

He explained the inspiration behind Real Talk (Jamrock).

“My entry was inspired by my experiences within my country and the culture. The road parties, the dancing, the beaches, everybody needs a reminder that 'nuh weh nuh betta than yard!'. We are the life of the party!”

He lists Stanley Beckford's Fi Wi Island a Boom (2000) as his favourite.

And what does he hope to achieve from participating in the competition?

“I hope to gain musical exposure within my Diaspora, also to represent my country globally with my music,” he said.

Tamo J (real name Dwight-Christopher Allen) was born in London in 1992 and moved to Jamaica three years later.

“I grew up in Kingston where I attended St Andrew Prep, graduated from St Richards Primary, then went to Calabar High School but graduated from Kingsway High School. I also completed one year of computer science at the University of Technology (UTech),” he said.

“Music began for me in church, I grew up in the choir and singing in acapella groups then started doing solo performances. I've never looked back since,” said Tamo J.

“The journey has been an interesting one, challenging as well, but there is no growth without a challenge. Overall, it has been great, no complaints!” he continued.

In 2011, he recorded and produced his first song Forever and Always. Two years later, he released his eight-track EP titled Eccentric.

His other songs include Oh Mama, Life Too Short, I Made It, Caribbean Girl, and Feeling Herself.