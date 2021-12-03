Red Rose voices Singer's Album

Veteran artiste Anthony Red Rose has teamed with several acts for his newest album, titled Singer's Album.

The 13-track set is a combination of reggae, jazz, and R&B. It features songs by Luciano, Hezron, Errol Dunkley, Hopeton Lindo, and Anthony Malvo.

Red Rose is eyeing optimum success with this project.

“I am hoping this reaches Grammys or Billboard success. You can't make good music and not want the best for it,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Singer's Album is co-produced by Red Rose under Raggedy Joe Records, and Lawrence Gowdie of Gowdie Enterprise. Officially released in October, there are also contributions from drummer Sly Dunbar, keyboardist Paul Crossdale, and saxophonist Dean Fraser.

Red Rose describes the album as timely. According to him, the world has been awaiting fresh music from reggae artistes.

“Authentic reggae music has seen a surge in streams during the current world climate. Fans are wanting more and more of what they've come to love, so it was the perfect time to release this compilation. Through this album, the singers hold their rightful places on the thrones of the culture,” he said.

Red Rose noted that his experimentation with other genres was inspired by current music trends.

“It is the way of the world. Everybody is fusing something with something. So, we have to mix it up sometimes. You have to do something with a difference,” he said.

The singer is pleased with response to the album, so far.

“It has been doing amazing, I cannot complain. It has brought a lot of attention and I am just grateful.”

A protégé of legendary engineer Osbourne “King Tubby” Ruddock, Red Rose has been in the music industry for over three decades. He is best known for dancehall classics like Under Mi Fat Thing, Borderline, Tempo, Can't Knock Me, and Worries Again.

His other works include the 2019 EP No Limit, produced by Lenky Marsden; the Hopeton Lindo-produced Sorry Eyes; and Smile featuring Busy Signal, produced by Kirk Bennett.