Reggae presses on at Red Rocks

Reggae returns to the scenic Red Rocks venue in Colorado this weekend with two shows featuring California band Rebelution, backed by a solid cast of Jamaican acts. The gigs, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, were cancelled last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Rebelution headlines both nights. On Saturday, Inner Circle, Israel Vibration, and Keznamdi are also on the card; Keznamdi, Third World, and Mykal Rose complete the line-up on Sunday.

Kabaka Pyramid and Steel Pulse were initially part of the package but withdrew due to coronavirus concerns.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer yesterday, David Hinds of Steel Pulse said the band's management notified Rebelution that they were not prepared to perform in the United States since there seemed to be a rise in coronavirus cases.

“We made the decision not to go based on what's going on,” said Hinds.

Despite their withdrawal, promoters say the opening show is sold out. The Red Rocks amphitheatre has a capacity of 9,525.

The shows are part of the Rebelution tour of the US, many of which were cancelled in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. The quartet kicked off its latest tour in California early this month; they performed in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday, and are expected to be in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this evening.

Formed in 2004, Rebelution emerged from the southern California college scene to become standard-bearers for that region's reggae. Along with bands like Stick Figure, Tribal Seeds, and The Expanders, they have helped fashion a movement that has made the region one of reggae's hot spots.

A series of well-received albums have enabled Rebelution to draw strong crowds throughout the United States. Those albums, including Falling Into Place and Free Rein, consistently enter the top tier of the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

Their latest album, In The Moment, has collaborations with Kabaka Pyramid, Keznamdi, and Busy Signal. Live at Red Rocks, a 2016 in-concert set, was recorded at the Colorado location which has hosted top reggae acts for over 30 years.