Rell Briscoe, Kyodi team up for Banks to Bronx

NEW York-based deejay Rell Briscoe, who is of Jamaican parentage, recently teamed with deejay Kyodi for the song Banks to Bronx . The song, released two weeks ago, was produced by YGF Productions and From Da Basement Entertainment.

“The collaboration with me and Kyodi came naturally. We been had a connection, so when we linked up in the studio and held a vibe the lyrics starting flowing instantly from us. The energy was right and the melody flowed effortlessly which are key components in creating a hit song. The plan is to push this record in all major music markets and grow both my brand as well as Kyodi's in the process,” Rell Briscoe told the Jamaica Observer.

Banks To Bronx has already racked up over 106,000 views on YouTube and has also charted on both Audio Mack and iTunes, respectively. Rell Briscoe is humbled by the buzz around the single but he is not surprised.

“I feel that what makes me a star is mainly my versatility. Most artistes find it difficult to make different types of music which I do effortlessly. For me that is the fun part of making music and I do it at a high quality as well. Being from the Bronx, New York, with Jamaican roots gives me a different outlook and the fact that I am getting posted on platforms such as Lyrical Lemonade (blog) and then to step into dancehall and peak at number four on Audio Mack with my first collaboration is very encouraging especially at age 18,” said Rell Briscoe.

Rell Briscoe, whose real name is Ja'rel Hamilton, has released songs which have been underground hits within the New York tri-state, including Lotto, Come Over, and Islands.

Said Rell Briscoe, “My mother was born in St Mary and most of my family reside in Jamaica. Professionally, I have been doing music for just a year.”