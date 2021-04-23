Richie Rich Flairy aims to Madd Demm

FLORIDA-BASED dancehall/reggae artiste Richie Rich Flairy says the down time due to the coronavirus pandemic gave him time to channel his energies into his career. His latest single Madd Demm was inspired by the pandemic.

“The inspiration for the song came about during the lockdown of the COVID-19,” said Richie Rich Flairy.

Madd Demm was released last December. So Slick Production produced it. A video for the song was recently shot on location in Jamaica and is to be released shortly.

Richie Rich Flairy (real name Jermaine Hylton) has been doing music for close to 10 years. Originally from Spanish Town in St Catherine, he presently resides in the Sunshine State.

He has done work with Spanish Town-based production house Armz House Records as well as So Slick Production.

“As an artiste, I am bringing good music for the young and old to be able to listen to. I hope to achieve a lot including being one of the greatest artistes in reggae and dancehall music. I also want to make onto the Billboard charts and to take my music globally,” he explained.

His previous releases include Want You For My Wife, Gal Step Out, More Than Friends, and True Colours.