Richie, Stylo G go live at Dubahdeh

Richie Stephens and Stylo G are co-headliners for Dubahdeh, a May 28 show marking the return of live reggae to Chicago. It takes place at the Stephen Bailey Auditorium.

Like all major cities in the United States, Chicago's live music scene has taken a hit from COVID-19 in the last 18 months. For Dubahdeh, Muir reached out to Richie Stephens whom he has known for over 30 years.

“Richie has a good following in the Midwest, so subsequently we decided that Chicago would be ideal,” he said.

Chicago's close proximity to major centres in Indiana, such as Gary and Elkhart, sealed the venue deal for Muir and his team. Traditionally, the Windy City has one of the strongest reggae markets in the Midwest with well-known venues like the Wild Hare.

Muir said he first considered Stylo G for a show in Chicago in 2019. He is impressed by the Jamaican-born, London-based deejay who has kept dancehall music alive in the United Kingdom through hit songs like Soundbwoy and Come Over, a collaboration with British electronic band Clean Bandit.

The Jamaican entrepreneur has been in the music business for a long time, working as promoter and artiste manager for acts like Sanchez, Spragga Benz and Grindsman.

This marks Muir's 32nd year in the music business. His debut show was the well-received Nuff Niceness, featuring Shabba Ranks and Cocoa Tea.

Since then, he has staged events with Lady Saw, Ghost and Culture, Pam Hall, Carl Dawkins, Nadine Sutherland, and Lupe Fiasco.

— Howard Campbell