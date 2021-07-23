Rizk starts summer vibes

Miss Bliss is the latest single by singer Rizk. The song is a fusion of Latin-pop elements and relatable fun lyrics.

“ Miss Bliss is a concept I came up with as a female response to a Mr Right. A woman who is confident, and comfortable in who she is. One who uplifts the vibes and lights up the room when she walks in. In a way that you can't help but notice,” Rizk explained.

The song is accompanied by video, directed by Domz Media.

Rizk said it was a strategic move to incorporate Latin-pop elements in the song.

“For the past couple of years, I've been working more and more with CircaEleven, a set of local music producers. When I brought them the track for Miss Bliss, they took it and gave it so much more life and movement that the whole vibe of the song changed. They took a laid-back and chill song and gave it a Latin-pop treatment. Working with CircaEleven has, without a doubt, made such a positive impact on my sound as an artist and my growth as a producer.”

Rizk — who has released songs including Your Way, Goodie Goodie Gal and Specialty — is hoping that his musical growth will help to define his style and sound.

“I want my sound to function in the mainstream, so I have to be deliberate about making each song sound different and exciting while maintaining a healthy balance of pop/R&B and island/Afro influences. I'm trying to lock in on my lane musically, but still, find ways to challenge peoples' expectations. I think my sound has become more focused, but at the same time more adaptable. I'm looking forward to sharing all the new music I have in store,” he said.

Rizk (real name Matthew Mahfood) attended St Hugh's Preparatory and later American International School of Kingston before migrating to Georgia, USA, during his teenage years. Now 25, he produces his own material and has a passion for playing the guitar.

“I hope to help widen the scope of what the world can expect from Jamaica. We have such a rich culture, especially when it comes to music. However, we as a country have so much more to offer. My sound blends mainstream pop/R&B with dancehall, reggae, Afro, and some Latin influence, and aims to be a universal sound that can be appreciated and understood by not only Jamaicans but the rest of the world,” said Rizk.