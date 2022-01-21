Robert Sutherland aims to inspire

EVEN though it was released three years ago, singer Robert Sutherland continues to promote the song Never Give Up.

“Out of a casual conversation with a friend came an inspiring song that encourages persons to keep fighting instead of throwing in the towel. I was living in London at the time and had a conversation with a friend about the trying times they were both going through. My friend, who operated a shop, was thinking of closing it down and I said to him: 'Are you crazy? Never give up',” the California-based reggae singer/guitarist recalled.

“A light bulb went off in my head and I could literally see the song forming in my head – fast-track to 2019 and the song became a reality. The song is even more impactful now, considering the state that the world is in at present,” Sutherland continued.

According to Sutherland, who grew up in the Hermitage area of Kingston, the novel oronavirus pandemic has had a lot of people in a tailspin.

“It seems as if the world is stuck somewhere on its axis and if ever there is a time when people need an encouraging word to keep them mentally strong, that time it is now,” he reasoned.

He continued, “It is hoped that persons who listen to this song will walk away with the assurance that no matter how bad the circumstances, they should ' Never Give Up' as a light is at the end of the tunnel.”

Never Give Up was co-produced by Patrick Dunn and Roger Grant. It was released by Nijeri Records in the spring of 2019.