Rock Supreme shares concerns on crime

Deejay Rock Supreme is concerned about the frequent incidents of crime and its impact on lives across the island. He shares his concerns on his latest single Jamaica .

Produced by DonShine for DonShine Music Group, Jamaica was released today.

“The song was inspired by the increase in violence and how it's affecting the reputation of the country. Even though violence been going on for a long time now, it would appear that things have really gotten out of control,” said Rock Supreme.

He continued: “I haven't been affected personally but it's still personal because I've had friends who have been affected in different ways, some even lost their lives and that really hurts knowing it wasn't worth it. Crime has affected the peace and tranquility as well as the general lifestyle of the Jamaican people. It's affecting all of us in different ways.”

He offered suggestions for reducing crime.

“It's gonna take a collective effort from us all. I think the younger generation needs more creative and working options as well as opportunities. After Jamaica became an independent nation, the violence appeared to be mostly politically motivated and the politicians have to take some of the blame as well as our fellow Jamaican citizens. It's going to take a lot but nothing is impossible,” said Rock Supreme.

“With this song, I hope to achieve awareness of how beautiful and great we as Jamaicans are in the eyes of the world and the violence is really turning people off and away from our shores. If we continue, it's probably going to reach a point of global stigma where Jamaicans cannot leave the island and no one wants to visit us. Now that would be detrimental to our tourist industry.”

Given name Gregory Nelson, Rock Supreme hails from Westchester in Portmore, St Catherine. He now resides in Philadelphia.

Last November, he released the five-song EP Signed Sealed & Delivered.

“My love for music started from an early age, performing at school concerts. Later on, I wrote songs for the group Voicemail and Mad Cobra,” he said.

As an actor, Rock Supreme has appeared in the Jamaican feature film Kingston Paradise, opposite Christopher “Johnny” Daley. He has also appeared in music videos including Tarrus Riley's Contagious and done voice-over work for brands, including Guinness.

— Kevin Jackson