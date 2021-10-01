Roughhouse pays tribute to females

Reggae artiste/musician Roughhouse salutes the contribution of women around the world on his latest single A Woman's Worth.

“I saw on the news earlier this year, a situation in Jamaica, where a young lady was physically abused because she did not want to continue in an abusive relationship. Also, many more incidents all over the world that are happening to women day to day. But this one incident triggered the inspiration for the song,” Roughhouse explained.

A Woman's Worth is co-produced by Roughhouse and Jason Grant. It is slated for release today.

“I played bass, keyboards and percussion, Paul Kastick from Groove Galore Muzik on drums, Fabian “Dadda Smith on keyboards and Stefan Baader on guitar. Kerrian Lewis provided the background vocals on the song,” said Roughhouse.

He continued, “I relate to this song every second of my life. Having four children and seeing what it takes just to be a mother is more than enough to relate.”

Roughhouse, given name Keith Powell Jr, resides in Dortmund, Germany. Originally from Bath in Manchester, he was introduced to music at an early age. His father, Keith Powell Sr, played guitar for the likes of Dennis Brown and Lloyd Parks and We The People Band.

“Music started out for me at an early age. My grandfather played guitar, my father plays guitar, so he wanted me to play bass guitar, and so I did and loved it. From the age of 12, I use to work with my father playing at many functions, restaurants, weddings, and concerts,” Roughhouse said.

He added, “Being the son of the guitar player for many top artistes in Jamaica exposed me to the world of music, going to rehearsal and watching Dennis Brown, Toots, Ken Boothe and the late great Bunny Wailer. I could not have asked for a better school in music.”

Roughhouse says his music has earned him a fan base in Germany.

“Working in Germany over the years has put me into a very strategic position in which I am constantly involved in the music industry in this country, which opened up many doors to showcase my Jamaican culture, and as you know, we as Jamaicans are loved all over the world. My music is very much appreciated in Germany. I have a very dynamic fan base, that is not only from the reggae scene.”