Roze Don sets the 'Mood'

ROZE Don has been making a name for himself on the underground circuit with songs including Spain Town Badness. Now he's ready to take his brand of dancehall music to the mainstream.

The former St Catherine High student released his latest single Mood. Released in May, Mood was produced by 2 Flashy Records.

“The things that every young individual is doing now, I came up with the idea for Mood as I made my observation of what the male and females want to hear. I put it all together so that everyone can enjoy,” Roze Don told the Jamaica Observer.

A career in music was inevitable for Roze Don (whose given name is Jayvon Rose). The 21-year-old — who hails from Big Lane in Central Village, Spanish Town — grew up around music. His musical passion was so overwhelming that he abandoned studies at the Portmore Community College in St Catherine where he was pursuing an associate degree in business.

“I only did a year of studies as my heart wasn't into it and I didn't want to waste my mother's hard-earned money. I plan on going back to school nevertheless to further my studies because education is definitely the key to success,” he said.

“In the last years of high school, I found passion in the craft and I wanted to hear myself coming through the speakers and that's when I started to record myself with my classmates in 2016. I was doing audio demos and YouTube uploads until I got an official release by the label Royalty and Respect management,” he continued.

In addition to producer Raymon Green (Royalty and Respect Management), Roze Don has worked with Architekk, Bugzy2Flashy of 2 Flashy Records, and London-based production house Danglish.

“My lyrics are inspired based on whatever mood that I'm in. The things and people that surround me daily and things that I've witnessed growing up in the ghetto. You know just everyday life in Jamaica,” said Roze Don.

He continued, “My goal is to let the world hear my voice, and inspire the youths growing up in the inner city to be something great. Always want to make my family and friends happy and proud. My aim is to be a legend and someone that will always be remembered even if it doesn't come with medals and awards.”