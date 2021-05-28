Rygin speaks his mind

Inna Mi Mind is the latest song by Rygin King. According to the singjay, it is a precursor to his 15-track, yet-to-be-titled album later this year.

“Mi ah still dancehall's baddest ting. Mi just a ketch back the flame. We nuh gone nowhere, ah just one king, any other king, a muss a napkin,” he said.

Rygin King, 25, given name Matthew Smith, returned to the scene last year after being hospitalised following an attack on his entourage that left him severely injured. He did a series of major operations, the last procedure taking place in July 2020.

Inna Mi Mind is on the Zukie Records imprint and is available on all digital platforms. Zukie Records is managed by Jamari “Sinco” Sinclair.

“With this single, mi ah remind myself of the process. Mi a remind myself that it all started inna mi mind before I could make it a reality. So when mi sit down and meds by myself more time, mi realise seh mi did have to conceive it first inna mi mind, that's where it begins, with an energy and a dream,” he said.

The star came to prominence in 2018 when he was the closing act for Reggae Sumfest. He is known for songs including Tuff, How Me Grow, Ruption and Things Go Change.