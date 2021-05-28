Sadekie Lennox tackles relationships

While growing up in the Gibralta community of Brown's Town in St Ann, Sadekie Lennox would often flex his vocal muscles as lead singer for the choir at Bezer Holiness Church of God.

He later participated in several activities that helped to develop his love for music, including a stint in the St Jude's marching band.

“I used to fool around the drums in church but after moving to Kingston, I watched the movie called Drumline (2002 teen coming-of-age drama starring Nick Cannon) and was inspired. Luckily, there was a marching band close to where I was living at the time, and hearing the drums every night led me to joining the band where I became a side drummer,” he explained.

Even though music was his first love, Lennox eventually got a job working as a correctional officer.

“I did three years as an officer at the General Penitentiary. Serving my country was something I always wanted to do after high school. I told myself it's either the army or police force but during that time there wasn't any recruitment. Becoming a father at a young age I knew I had to do something, so I heard that the correctional service was recruiting so I went for it,” Lennox recalled.

He continued, “I would use the environment as an opportunity to perfect my craft. I then decided to leave my job to pursue music because I developed a passion for it, and the kind of job I was doing wouldn't give me the time I need to really push myself into music. It was a sacrifice I had to make.”

Since he started his professional musical path, he has worked with Show Jam Productions in Montego Bay, Sandstorm Records, and Tallawah Productions (Austria). He is now signed to 5 Stars Recording Inc, a New York-based entity.

After a two-year break from music to focus on work, Sadekie Lennox is back with his latest single Diversity, which was released a month ago. It was produced by 5 Stars Recording Inc.

“The inspiration behind Diversity is based on an experience I had with someone and the fact that I was always hearing men say to women 'you know a me you fi deh wid, or left di bwoy and deh wid me'. Some men have different preferences when it comes to women so I thought of some of those things and put them together and turned it into a song that both men and women can relate to,” he explained.

Describing himself as one who brings diversity, creativity and versatility to the music, Sadekie Lennox aims to become well-known for his brand of music.

— Kevin Jackson