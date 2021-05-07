Safa Diallo teams with Beenie Man

BORN in the Republic of Guinea in west Africa, Safa Diallo said reggae music was always a staple in his household.

“My father listened to a lot of reggae music in the house while I was growing up. So when he died when I was five years old, I got access to all of his music collection. I grew up hearing songs of Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, and King Yellowman, so it was a natural progression for me to get into music,” Safa Diallo told Jamaica Observer.

Safa Diallo said his countrymen consume more reggae and dancehall music than any other country around the world.

“All the music from Jamaica, we have them here in Africa. I think we consume more reggae and dancehall music than even in Jamaica,” he said.

His latest single, Nene Futa (Kingston Girl), features Beenie Man and was released last month.

“Working with Beenie Man was like a blessing. The response to the song has been very good and it is now number six on the chart in Ghana. We will be promoting the song in Europe and Jamaica,” said Safa Diallo.

Safa Diallo decided to pursue music professionally about 10 years ago.

“I was 15 when I left Africa and went to Europe. During my second year there, I started doing music, which I have continued to until now. Music is what brought me to Jamaica and it is what gave me financial gain in Africa,” said Safa.

He continued, “I started rapping but I realised that my voice is more for dancehall and reggae music.”

In 2015, Safa Diallo released his debut album Conakry Kingston.

“I have songs with Capleton, Busy Signal and Daddy U-Roy on the album. My album was recorded in Jamaica and it was a big success in Africa,” he said.