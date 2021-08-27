Sahturn keeps it positive

Over the years, a number of entertainers have emerged from the parish of Westmoreland. They include Sugar Black, Richie Stephens, and Grammy-nominated singer Peter Tosh.

Singjay Sahturn is hoping to see his name among those emerging from the parish, as he plots his musical breakthrough. His latest single Love is the Cure, released August 1, is a call for people to show love to others.

“What inspired Love is the Cure is pretty much all the pain and stress that people have been going through. People are losing friends, loved one and family members and I am sure that we can use a little or a lot of love every day,” Sahturn told the Jamaica Observer.

Originally from the district of Llandilo in Westmoreland, Sahturn (born Michael Reid) says his brand of music showcases his style of melodic flows and lyrics which mirror life experiences.

He began his musical journey three years ago, when upon the advice of a friend, he decided to pursue music professionally. The first song he recorded was Drive and Smoke, produced by Javaire Records.

“I have a friend who saw me doing a freestyle so he suggested that we should do it professionally and that's how it all started,” said Sahturn.

Javaire Records and Bertdem Records are production entities that he has been working with.

“My career has been good so far but it's not where I would want it to be. Me and my team are putting in the work to achieve success because success is foremost in what we do,” Sahturn shared.

Sahturn hopes to one day work with some of his musical influences, which include Popcaan, Chronic Law, Damian Marley and I-Wayne.