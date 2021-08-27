Sahturn keeps it positive

Sahturn keeps it positiveFriday, August 27, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Over the years, a number of entertainers have emerged from the parish of Westmoreland. They include Sugar Black, Richie Stephens, and Grammy-nominated singer Peter Tosh.
Singjay Sahturn is hoping to see his name among those emerging from the parish, as he plots his musical breakthrough. His latest single Love is the Cure, released August 1, is a call for people to show love to others.
“What inspired Love is the Cure is pretty much all the pain and stress that people have been going through. People are losing friends, loved one and family members and I am sure that we can use a little or a lot of love every day,” Sahturn told the Jamaica Observer.
Originally from the district of Llandilo in Westmoreland, Sahturn (born Michael Reid) says his brand of music showcases his style of melodic flows and lyrics which mirror life experiences.
He began his musical journey three years ago, when upon the advice of a friend, he decided to pursue music professionally. The first song he recorded was Drive and Smoke, produced by Javaire Records.
“I have a friend who saw me doing a freestyle so he suggested that we should do it professionally and that's how it all started,” said Sahturn.
Javaire Records and Bertdem Records are production entities that he has been working with.
“My career has been good so far but it's not where I would want it to be. Me and my team are putting in the work to achieve success because success is foremost in what we do,” Sahturn shared.
Sahturn hopes to one day work with some of his musical influences, which include Popcaan, Chronic Law, Damian Marley and I-Wayne.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy