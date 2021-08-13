Saje's date with Destiny

Music for her began as a hobby, but singer Saje decided to turn her passion into a professional career.

On her latest single Destiny, Saje flexes her sugar-coated vocals.

“Music had always been a part of my surroundings. From family, church and even in school, it was all around me. Eventually, I realised that I too could make music by singing and writing songs. That's when it became something more precious to me,” Saje told the Jamaica Observer.

Saje — who was born in Queens, New York to Jamaican immigrants (she currently resides in Manchester) — describes her music as a fusion of reggae, rhythm and blues, dancehall and pop. Her messages are powerful and easily resonate with listeners.

As a singer/songwriter, she finds it interesting how words can paint a picture, and tell a story.

Born Shaylisa Jackson, Saje has worked with a cadre of producers who have helped to shape her sound. They include Shaks, CJ The Chemist, ICI Productions and Major Lazer's Walshy Fire.

The response to Destiny (released July 30 and produced by CJ The Chemist) has been encouraging.

“It (Destiny) has been getting great attention from radio stations worldwide. People are so in love with this song,” she said.

She added, “I would like to reach the world through song and melody. I also want to play my part and influence a positive change.”

