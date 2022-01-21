Sardia puts House in order

JAMAICAN- born Sardia Robinson is one of the cast members of sitcom House Out of Order, which premieres on Sunday at 8:00 pm local time on National Black Television Media ( NBTV ), an American cable channel found on channel 156 on FLOW.

Created by Baron Jay Littleton Jr and Christopher Moore, House Out of Order credits Bentley Kyle Evans as director and Trenten Gumbs as executive director. It cast comprises a Caribbean ensemble of Jamaicans and Trinidadians talent.

The St Thomas-born Robinson plays viola, the mother of one of the characters. She said the role is a natural fit.

“I've always wanted to work on a show that I could be my authentic self. I am a Jamaican/American actress who refuses to speak with an American accent even though I can. I rarely get to play a Jamaican in any project. We don't get to see our self on television speaking with our own voice, so this was refreshing and welcoming and I'm very excited to be a part of it,” Robinson told the Jamaica Observer.

“Playing this role was not challenging at all. My character is feisty with no filters so I get to channel both my mom and aunty put together,” she continued.

In addition to Robinson, the cast includes Jamaicans Damian Garth Brown and Alicia Irons; and Trinidadians DJ Anna, Rodell “Ro'dey” Cumberbath and Ultra Simmo. Other members of the cast include Ryan Lumas, Devon Stewart, Jovan Marie, and Tasia Gill.

Asked what she enjoyed most about working on House Out of Order series, Robinson said: “Everything. The cast, the crew, the writing. It was such a good time to be surrounded by creators and working with talented islanders. We brought the Caribbean to the screen.”

House Out of Order House is about James and his ex-wife Karyn, who own a home together where they raise their teenage son, Deon. After getting a divorce, both of them refuse to move out. James moves his new wife Lisa in, so Karyn moves her nosey mom in to spite him.

Robinson is also the president of Jamaicans in Hollywood, a two-year-old, seven-member group based in California which hopes to bring authenticity to Tinsel Town involving the culture. She wrote and starred in her critically acclaimed, autobiographical, one-woman show, From a Yardie to a Yankee.

Her acting credits include Who Wants Me Dead?, Double Cross, and Murder in the Thirst.