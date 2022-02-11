Sauce Perreler steps out with 'More Clarks'

The Jamaican's love affair with Clarks footwear goes back decades. Reggae and dancehall artistes helped make that British shoes globally fashionable.

Sauce Perreler is the latest act to 'sing' its praises with More Clarks, a song produced by Money ina Kyle Records. It was released in January.

The Maryland-based act told the Jamaica Observer that it was not only his admiration for the brand which made him write More Clarks.

“What fascinates me about Clarks I would say is the styles and the strength, but for most Jamaicans ,we all know it's the influence of Vybz Kartel Clarks songs,” said Sauce Perreler.

Currently serving a life sentence for murder, Vybz Kartel has expressed his fascination with Clarks in several songs. The best known is Clarks which was a minor hit in the United Kingdom 12 years ago.

Clarks and Jamaicans' 60-year association with their product influenced manufacturers to launch a series bearing the green, yellow and black colours of the country's flag.

Two years ago, the company signed an endorsement deal with Manchester City and England striker Raheem Sterling, who was born in Jamaica.

The St Ann-born Sauce Perreler admits he is a recent convert to Clarks.

“I buy my first Clarks in 2019 and it was a green suede Wallabies, and become a lover of the shoes since then, because I was only a fan of Timberland boots,” he said.

More Clarks is Sauce Perreler's latest collaboration with Money ina Kyle Records. Love Pandemic and Ghetto Youth are two of their previous releases.