Sean Paul gets busy 'networking'

COVID-19 may have put a damper on entertainment activities globally, but there seems to be no slowing down for Sean Paul. He, along with Shaggy and Spice, is part of a Jamaican trio billed to appear on ABC's concert series on Good Morning America ( GMA ) which starts on May 28.

But according to Sean Paul, other US network gigs are in the works.

“We're also doing Jimmy Kimmel and Wendy Williams Show and a couple of others,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

He, however, never gave the dates of those performances.

The trio are relishing the popularity of their single Go Down Deh, which will form the backbone of their set. Sean Paul said there are no special preparations for the upcoming gig.

“The GMA performance is a one-shot deal... That's one song and a little brawta pon di Good Morning America. We do a little freestyle inna di end. But you know how it is, we have limited time. We would love to do more but Good Morning America is a big platform, so wi tek what dem give wi,” he said.

For the eighth time in the past nine years, ABC's Good Morning America has garnered the largest total audience in the US. In February 2021, its viewership stood at 3.531 million, based on Most Current Data from Nielsen Media Research.

Meanwhile, Sean Paul said he is focusing on his projects Live N Livin and the upcoming Scorcha.

Released March 12, Live N Livin is produced by Dutty Rock Productions and distributed by ONErpm. It is the deejay's seventh studio album.

The 16-track Live N Livin features collaborations from 22 reggae and dancehall powerhouses like Buju Banton, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, Agent Sasco, Mavado, Busy Signal, and newcomers such as Govana, Chi Ching Ching, Intence, and Skillibeng.

“ Live N Livin, the album, is doing very well. It's streaming over 60,000 a day and there's Scorcha which is about to drop. The video is being received very well. Good little vibe and we're about to start shooting more videos for Live N Livin and Scorcha... We're about to release a next single off that album soon and that called Only Fans and features Ty Dolla Sign. Shot videos for Lion Heart, which will be released soon. There's Guns of Navarone,” he said.

Recently Sean Paul partnered with Dreamstage for 'Live from Jamaica', a 60-minute show from the Grand Excelsior Hotel (formerly Morgan's Harbour Hotel) in Kingston.

He shared the stage with Busy Signal, Jesse Royal, Masicka, Skillibeng as well as dancers from L'Acadco.

“It was a good vibes to do. Went very well and was received amazingly... Looking forward to doing some more performances like that,” he added.

Sean Paul (full name Sean Paul Henriques) is a former swimmer for Jamaica's national water polo team. He won the Grammy for the Best Reggae Album category in 2003 for his album Dutty Rock. In 2019, he was given an Order of Distinction by the Jamaican Government for his contribution to island's music

He known for hit singles such as Gimme The Light, Get Busy, Temperature, Baby Boy, and We Be Burning.