Sevenz looks to '100 Million'

SEVENZ is on the verge of a major breakthrough with 100 Million — produced by Dunrich Muzik.

“The feedback has been incredible so far, crazy people ah link me and ah say the ting show, the whole Santa Cruz, Junction, the whole parish ah say Sevenz,” said the singjay, whose real name is Neil Orr.

An accompanying video was released a week ago.

A resident of Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth, Sevenz is one of a new vanguard of artistes along the south Coast pushing the dancehall trap sub-genre.

“Chapping songs are popular in the entire island, if you check the ratio, everybody ah sing chapping songs, it is just the in ting, everybody ah sing chap music even inna the Bread Basket of St Elizabeth, every bar play chap music, ah the in ting,” he said.

He recorded his first single in 2013, a collab with Lava, but he did his first professional song, Boss Life, in 2019. He is, however, best known for Not a Chop.

Before the pandemic, he gained a decent underground following with impressive performances at events such as 51/50 hosted by BroBro Ent in Kingston, and others such as Ignite Brunch, Dip and Igloo in St Elizabeth. He believes that his career trajectory has been hampered by the novel coronavirus pandemic but he remains optimistic.

“If it wasn't for the COVID, I would have got a bigger buzz. it is a big disadvantage not only to the music, but the economy, no party, no entertainment, but mi ah gwaan cope, but I am working with the social media platforms and get my songs out there. Mi ah fighter,” he said.

Some of his recent releases include History, Levels, Top Choppa, Inna Di Honda, and Gyal Zone.