Sevenz looks to '100 Million'Friday, June 04, 2021
|
SEVENZ is on the verge of a major breakthrough with 100 Million — produced by Dunrich Muzik.
“The feedback has been incredible so far, crazy people ah link me and ah say the ting show, the whole Santa Cruz, Junction, the whole parish ah say Sevenz,” said the singjay, whose real name is Neil Orr.
An accompanying video was released a week ago.
A resident of Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth, Sevenz is one of a new vanguard of artistes along the south Coast pushing the dancehall trap sub-genre.
“Chapping songs are popular in the entire island, if you check the ratio, everybody ah sing chapping songs, it is just the in ting, everybody ah sing chap music even inna the Bread Basket of St Elizabeth, every bar play chap music, ah the in ting,” he said.
He recorded his first single in 2013, a collab with Lava, but he did his first professional song, Boss Life, in 2019. He is, however, best known for Not a Chop.
Before the pandemic, he gained a decent underground following with impressive performances at events such as 51/50 hosted by BroBro Ent in Kingston, and others such as Ignite Brunch, Dip and Igloo in St Elizabeth. He believes that his career trajectory has been hampered by the novel coronavirus pandemic but he remains optimistic.
“If it wasn't for the COVID, I would have got a bigger buzz. it is a big disadvantage not only to the music, but the economy, no party, no entertainment, but mi ah gwaan cope, but I am working with the social media platforms and get my songs out there. Mi ah fighter,” he said.
Some of his recent releases include History, Levels, Top Choppa, Inna Di Honda, and Gyal Zone.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy