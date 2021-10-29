Shab Don for court on Friday

ENIGMATIC dancehall producer Shab Don is scheduled to appear in the Gun Court jurisdiction of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Friday.

The 31-year-old, who is in police custody since October 14, is to face charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is being represented by attorney-at-law Donahue Martin.

Martin declined to given any comment about Friday's in-camera session in the Gun Court.

Shab Don, whose given name is Linval Thompson Jr, is one of two men arrested on South Street in Old Harbour, St Catherine, held in connection with the gun and ammo find. Other is producer Romaro “BMR” Scott of an Old Harbour address.

According to police report, members of the Specialized Operations SWAT team searched the two producers and found a loaded illegal gun. Both were subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Scott, 22, is represented by high-profile attorney-at-law Tom Tavares-Finson, QC.

Son of singer Linval Thompson, Shab Don — who always dons a mask — is principal of Shab Don Records. He has been making a name for himself in musical circles. His production credits include Vybz Kartel's Any Weather, Squash's Money Fever, Shub Out by Teejay, and Money We Love by Chronic Law, Squash and Vybz Kartel.