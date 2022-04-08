Shab Don freed of gun charges

ENIGMATIC dancehall producer Linval “Shab Don” Thompson Jr was freed of gun-related charges in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston on Thursday.

However, his co-accused, producer Romario “BMR” Scott, plead guilty to the charges. He was sentenced to six years and one month for possession of a firearm, and four years and one month for possession of ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.

Donahue Martin, Thompson Jr's attorney-at-law, confirmed the development with Jamaica Observer's Splash shortly after the verdict.

“I can confirm that my client was freed of firearm-related offences today in the Home Circuit Division of the Gun Court. The Crown having offered no evidence against him,” Martin said.

Thompson Jr was in custody since October 2021. According to a police report, members of the Specialised Operations SWAT team searched a vehicle the two accused were travelling in and found the loaded illegal gun. They were on South Street in Old Harbour. Both were subsequently charged.

Thompson Jr, however, was able to secure bail to the sum of $250,000 while Scott remained in custody. Scott was represented by Tom Tavares-Finson, QC.

“There's not much to say,” Tavares-Finson told the Observer's Splash.

The son of singer Linval Thompson, Thompson Jr — who always dons a cap and mask — is principal of Shab Don Records, and has been making a name for himself in musical circles.

His production credits include Vybz Kartel's Any Weather, Squash's Money Fever, Shub Out by Teejay, and Money We Love by Chronic Law, Squash, and Vybz Kartel.