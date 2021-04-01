Sharrie calls for laws to protect women

Emerging reggae singer Sharrie wants the Government to enact stricter legislation dedicated to protection of Jamaica's females.

“I am a woman, so every time a woman or young girl is killed or hurt by a rapist, or paedophile, it cuts me deep. Jamaican society doesn't support rape, but there are predators from every sector of society that walk among us. So I have to big up all the dancehall and reggae artistes and producers who are using their platforms to condemn the acts and raise awareness around the killings. Violence against women must stop now,” Sharrie told Jamaica Observer.

Her comments come against a backdrop of heightened advocacy against violence meted out to women, especially high-profile murders and increased disappearances involving females.

Interestingly, the number of cases of rape reported to the police has been declining steadily over the last decade, but women's advocate are concerned that the official figures do not reflect the reality on the ground.

The Ministry of National Security's Research Evaluation Unit official figures show a decline from a high of 863 in 2013 to 442 in 2017. The decline has continued steadily, and this year, there has been a 48.4 per cent decline in the reported incidents of rape in the first three months of the year, according to statistics recorded between January 1 to March 20, 2021.

“I still feel that the number of reports of rape, incest and paedophilia is under-reported, especially with COVID-19 with a lot of girls, boys and women stuck at home with their rapists and abusers. The schools are closed, there is no safety valve. CISOCA [Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse] needs more resources, a hotline, something, Khanice Jackson was an extreme case, but a lot of other abuses are happening,” she said.

On March 24, Khanice Jackson left her home in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, for work. She did not turn up and efforts to contact her were unsuccessful. A report was made to Caymanas Police Station about 8:00 pm the same day. A missing person investigation was subsequently opened and two days later her body was found in the vicinity of Dyke Road, Portmore.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with her death.

Sharrie is promoting her latest single, Danger in Your Eyes, featuring Gyptian. Released on the Voiceful Records imprint last year, the song has been steadily gaining favour with disc jockeys.

“I am just overwhelmed at all the support and want to thank Gyptian for giving me this opportunity,” the artiste, whose real name is Camara Laoe, said.

A video is in the works.

She grew up in the tough Park Lane area of Red Hills Road, St Andrew and attended St Andrew Technical High. Upon graduating, she voiced her first single, Champion Lover, in 2008 for Voiceful Records.

Since that time, she has been building a steady social media following, using her soothing voice to cover tracks from Jamaican and international artistes.