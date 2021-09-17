Shav A takes on the world

Up-and-coming singjay Shav A believes she might have struck gold with her most recent single Run Down The World.

“The reception has been very positive from people all over the world. Most of my fans are saying this is their favourite track from me so far. I hope that you like it as well,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The September 4 release was produced by G Shav Music, the artiste's production company. Musical arrangements were done by drummer Sly Dunbar and producer/arranger Stephen “Lenky” Marsden.

Shav A (given name Shavanique Allen) is a past student of Kingston High School. The now 30-year-old discovered her passion for music at nine years old. She is the daughter of veteran reggae artiste Admiral Tibet, and performed backup for him up to six years ago when she launched her solo career.

Shav A has high hopes for Run Down The World.

“My hopes for the latest track is for it to reach places that some of my previous tracks didn't reach before and to get the recognition that I think it deserves. Hopefully, with the support of the people, it can become a number one hit in Jamaica, be included in Apple Reggae Playlist and God willing hit the Billboard Reggae chart. Most importantly, I want my music to have a positive impact on people all over the world,” she added.

Her other releases include Can't Get Enough; Missing You; I Need Your Love; Father, Island Girl; Do It Like Me featuring Dean Fraser; a rendition of Someone Loves You Honey that was originally done by JC Lodge and a cover of Redemption Song by Bob Marley.

Besides her vocal abilities, Shav A says she has characteristics to make her stand out in the industry.

“My soulful singing, my versatility, my Jamaican authenticity, my vocal range, my vibes, my engaging personality and connection to my fans, my positivity and uplifting lyrics, my 'groundation' instilled in me by my late grandmother who was from St Mary parish and most of all, my eclectic blend of various genres of music make me unique,” she said.

The artiste is currently cooking up brand new projects.

“My team and I are currently working on my first EP, which will be released by the end of December for my birthday. It will be a six-song EP that will include a song called Boom Boom, which features Attah Poku who is an Asante (Ghanaian) Royal Drummer. We will be doing a video for this song that will include scenes from Ghana and Jamaica and well as cultural dances from both countries. We are currently doing a lot of promotions in South Africa related to my single with Don Dada so I am looking forward to touring Africa in 2022,” she added.