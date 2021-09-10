Shenseea, Buju on Billboard voyage

SONGS from Kanye West's chart-topping Donda album which features Shenseea and Buju Banton light up several Billboard charts this week.

Pure Souls, which features the vocals of Shenseea and American rapper Roddy Ricch, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 52, while faring better on Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs, where it debuted at 15 on both charts.

On Hot Rap Songs, Pure Souls debuted at 21, while on Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs, it jumped in at 25.

On Billboard's Canadian Hot 100 chart, Pure Souls is number 46.

Believe What I Say, which features Buju Banton's vocals, is number 13 on Hot Rap Songs, number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 15 on Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs, 10 on both Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs, and 29 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart.

Still on the Billboard singles charts, Gyalis by Capella Grey continues to make its presence felt. The song released by Capitol Records climbs from 17 to 14 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, while inching up from 25 to 24 on Rhythmic Airplay.

Gyalis is steady at 74 on the Hot 100 chart, while over on R&B/Hip Hop Airplay it glides from 22 to 16. It moves up two places to seven on Hot R&B Songs while slipping from 27 to 35 on Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs.

On Billboard's Compilations Albums Chart, Walshy Fire: Riddimentary Selections slips from seven to nine.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend by Bob Marley and The Wailers hang on to number one for an 86th week.

Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is firm at two and Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is three.

Greatest Hits by UB40 inches up to four, Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection rises two places to five, and Fire and Stone: Prince Fatty Presents Stick Figure re-enters at six.

Sean Paul's Dutty Rock rises to seven, World on Fire by Stick Figure dips to eight, Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers re-enters at nine, and Set in Stone by Stick Figure crashes from six to 10.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, Fire and Stone: Prince Fatty Presents Stick Figure rises to number one, selling an additional 633 copies.

Walshy Fire: Riddimentary Selections slips to two with an additional 380 copies, while The Return of Pachyman by Pachyman is firm at three.

New at four is Pressure Busspipe's Heights of Greatness which sold 102 copies, while backtracking from four to five is Ekundayo Inversions by El Michels Affair and Liam Bailey.

Jason Mraz's Look for the Good is firm at six, new at seven is Kealamauloa Akon's Mighty Love EP, and In the Moment by Rebelution slips three places to eight.

The Elovaters's Castles is at nine, and Dub Collection by Rebelution rises from 27 to 10.