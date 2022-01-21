Shenseea licks shot

As the release date for Shenseea's debut album for Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records draws near, the dancehall artiste today released Lick , a collaboration with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Lick is produced by Canadian producer Murda Beatz, who is best known for his work with the likes of Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Gucci Mane, and Travis Scott, among others.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash, Shenseea shared that she is pleased with the collaboration.

“The collaboration with Megan signifies my growth. I actually did the song a day before I met her at her party last year. We spoke and the next day, I sent her the song and she loved it and she jumped on it,” said Shenseea.

Shenseea has been riding on a musical high. Last year, she released the buzz worthy tracks Run Run and Be Good. Her most recent single Dolly has been impacting radio and within the dancehall space.

Last December, the singjay won the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award for Best Reggae Act.

This is not the first time that Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with a Jamaican dancehall artiste. The rapper, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, teamed up with Popcaan on Intercourse for her major label debut album Good News in 2020.

One of the hottest female rappers within the last three years, Megan won the Best New Artiste Award at the 63rd Grammy awards last year. She has more than 20 Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified gold/platinum records to her credit.

Her hits include WAP with Cardi B, Savage (remix) with Beyonce, Thot Shit, and Cry Baby featuring DaBaby, Body and Suga.

Megan Thee Stallion's accolades include three Grammy Awards, six BET Awards, five BET Hip-Hop Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and four American Music Awards.

Shenseea, whose real name Chinsea Lee, is 25 years old. She exploded onto the musical radar in 2016 with the collaboration Loodie featuring Vybz Kartel. Her subsequent hit songs include Side Chick Song, Blessed, Trending Gal, Lighter (with Tarrus Riley), Love I Got for You, and Shenyeng Anthem.