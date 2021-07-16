Shenseea 'runs' with Romeich

LOVE I Got For You singer, Shenseea, says she has no intentions of jumping ship on former manager Romeich Major or the Romeich Entertainment label. But will, in fact, still be working closely with them.

Earlier this week, news surfaced she had acquired the services of Lebanese-Canadian music executive Wassim “Sal” Slaiby as manager. Slaiby, the CEO and founder of XO Recordings, manages a roster of acts, including multi-platinum-selling singer The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Brandy.

“We are still a work in progress. He (Slaiby) just came on board officially, but he's been working behind the scenes. We're trying to see how compatible we are with each other,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash in an exclusive interview at Romeich Entertainment headquarters in Kingston, yesterday.

“This is a joint team effort and I am very loyal. I will still be working closely with Romeich Entertainment, I have my old team and a new team,” she continued. “I feel like I'm starting over, but with experience, but on a bigger level.”

Over the past few months, the dancehall singjay has been seen on social media hanging out with several international acts at high-profile events. She said she has no intention of residing outside of Jamaica.

“I'm in love with my country. I love Jamaica and I can't leave. So, for me, where I am right now in my career, I am back and forth,” she said.

Sheensea said she met American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was very supportive of her music.

“Megan Thee Stallion! I walked into her party and she literally came from across the room and said, 'Yo, I love you and I support you'. Her greeting was really special to me because of how genuine and authentic it was. That was heartfelt to me. Doja Cat has shown me a lot of love too. It's just been going really well... I made a couple of them listen to the album and they love it. Everybody wants to get on a track! I'm just taking it step by step. When's the time for a specific person, we'll work it out,” she continued.

She said her yet-to-be-titled debut album for Interscope has no definite release date. However, its first single — Run Run — was released today. She has high hopes for the track, produced by Grammy-winning producer Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor.

“ Run Run is my first reggae-pop song ever. I'm so excited and I am anxious. I don't know how people are going to react to it,” said Shenseea.

She spoke glowingly of the accompanying video which was also released today.

“The video is amazing. Hands down, I love that video. That's the best video I've ever done in my career. But I also want the fans, the Shenyengz, to embrace the song organically,” she said.

It has been five years since Shenseea exploded on the musical radar with Loodie.

“I've been so blessed. I would say there has been several highlights over the five years. I've been through so much. Honestly, me thank God for the journey because we have put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes,” she said.

“Yes, I am looking forward to this new phase. I'm hysterical, I am right at the brink and I just need to break. It's like, which song is gonna do it, when's it gonna happen. It comes unexpectedly, you just never know. You just got to keep working hard for what is to come.”

“Ever since I was a kid, I've always wanted to become an international pop artiste. When I achieve mainstream success in the United States, is when I would have achieved my first goal. For the five years that we have been working, we have conquered Jamaica, the Caribbean, some parts of Europe, Africa, and the United Kingdom. I also want to act in movies and even have my music on the soundtracks of movies,” she continued.