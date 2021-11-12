Shenseea's in hospital

Shenseea has announced that she will be off the entertainment scene for a while to recover from an undisclosed illness.

The dancehall singjay shared the news on Instagram to her 4.7 million followers on Wednesday.

She posted a photo of her wrist in a hospital band with the caption: “Unfortunately I will not be attending all 4 events this weekend. To my shenyengz and promoters please understand as my health is truly at risk. I'll be out for a while.”

Shenseea was slated to be one of the featured acts at the Revolt Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, between November 11-13, spearhead by American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. Other featured acts billed for the 'summit' are Chance the Rapper, Lil Yachty, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Rubi Rose, Druski, Joey Badass, City Girls, Tamika Mallory, Melissa Butler, and DJ Ohso.

The three-day, in-person event will aim to inspire, educate and empower the next generation of black leaders by celebrating black excellence and hip hop. It will feature performances, keynote discussions, interactive workshops, and competitions.

Yesterday, her co-manager Romeich Major made an Instagram post sending her positive wishes.

“Only the strongest will understand the strength of my @Shenseea. My real G!!!,” he captioned a photo of him and her.

Other celebrities including Ding Dong, Juicy J, and Busta Rhymes have also sent their best regards.

“Stronger than hulk muma,” Ding Dong wrote under Shenseea's post.

Juicy J added, “prayers up. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Busta Rhymes said, “Speedy recovery Queen.”

Shenseea recently concluded a series of performances which included her appearance at Rolling Loud New York and Cardi B's dancehall-themed birthday bash earlier last month.

In July, Shenseea released the track Run Run which has amassed more than 6.5 million views on YouTube. Her most recent song, Be Good, was released in September and has more than 3.5 million views on YouTube.