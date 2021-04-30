Short Boss is the one

Having tasted victory in the 2017 finals of Digicel Rising Stars has left Akeem “Short Boss” Smith with an appetite for greater things.

“Four years ago, Digicel Rising Stars gave me the opportuinty to seek worldwide fame. But, it never happened for many reasons, including COVID-19. But, I am not the only one in this battle and so we just have to make the impossible happen COVID or no COVID,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The 26-year-old's latest single is I Am Not The Only One. Originally by English singer Sam Smith, the song was released a month ago on the Outfytt Boss Records label.

“It is the perfect song to swing me back into the hearts of the Jamaican people. I have always been a fan of Sam Smith, an American singer, who has the world at his feet. I chose this song cause I am not one to sing something that I am not feeling no matter the modifications that will be done to the specific piece of art. And, I can relate to this piece of art perfectly,” he said.

Born in St Ann and a past student of Jamaica College, Smith currently resides in St Catherine.

He said he was influenced to do music in his home.

“The influence came mainly through my father, Denton. His side of family cling to music and he was a good singer. By nine years old I couldn't help but standing behind a microphone,” he said.

His first recording, Too Good, was released on the Twelve 9 Records label in 2018.

“I did this song as a result of meeting my new girlfriend and the great qualities she had,” he said.

Other recordings include When will I See You Again, Mama, and a cover of Gerald Levert's I'd Give Anything.