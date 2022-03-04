Sikes Muziq set to make impact

Sikes Muziq set to make impactFriday, March 04, 2022
BY KEVIN JACKSON
Richardo McKenzie started his musical journey as a selector and disc jockey, so it was no surprise that he decided to venture into music production.
For the past three years, he has been quietly making a name for himself as a producer with his Sikes Muziq label.
“I am being more realistic and I want to give young, promising, talented youths a chance which will motivate them,” said McKenzie, who has ambitions to produce many well-known artistes.
McKenzie and Sikes Musiq have embarked on building a strong legacy with tracks like Feisty with Ding Dong, Caribbean with Kahma, as well as the album Status with Digital Sham.
The producer, who describes himself as jovial and determined, says he is laser-focused on his ambition to make the Sikes Muziq label one of the best production houses of reggae and dancehall music.
Self-taught in the area of music production, the Montego Bay, St James-based producer attended Green Pond High school. He says creating music has been a dream for him, which he enjoys.
Though relatively new in the business, McKenzie, through Sikes Muziq, has already worked with some rising industry talents like Teejay, Barbie J, Ryminista and Daddy1, among others.
McKenzie has worked alongside producers from Romeich Entertainment, Pinkz Entertainment, Prime Time Music, RVS Entertainment, ShavDon Records, Khalfani Records, and Kahtion Beatz.
And he is only getting started.
“We are releasing an album called 14/30 Pain on June 6, my birthday, and a juggling project called Zahari Rhythm is also coming soon,” said McKenzie.
His most recent production, the Rishanna rhythm, features the likes of Teejay, Rhyme Minista, Barbie J as well as rising acts Kaepable and JDon Heights.
