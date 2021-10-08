New boss in town

Newcomer Silk Boss has one of the hottest songs in the dancehall, the autobiographical Mankind, which is co-produced by Terro ChopCity Records and Silverbirds Records.

His debut song, it has trended on social media and received significant airplay since its release in August.

The 19-year-old singjay from St James is happy for a change in fortunes, having endured some tough times.

“Things have changed a lot an' for di better. Change is good because certain aspects of mi music yuh can see an' hear di growth,” Silk Boss told the Jamaica Observer in an interview at Big Yard Studios in Kingston.

Growing up in Irwin, St James, he said he has struggled most of his life.

“Mi guh through a lot as a yute with friends an' family. Dat really give mi di drive to write a song like Mankind. Mi see other people guh through some things more time, an' mi a sey, 'God know yute, dis ya world ya get a way, eh nuh.' But such is life,” he reasoned.

“I have always gotten di support of my community. I took di motivation weh dem gimmi an' do di right. Mi madda really motivate mi to stay on di music path, because mi grow up a particular way and wi never have it. Dat kinda give me di drive to push forward.”

Silk Boss (real name Rohan Romeo Reid) honed his musical skills on the church choir. It was there that his desire to become an artiste grew.

Silk Boss credits Silverbird Records and Terro Don from ChopCity Records for overseeing his personal and professional growth. He is the latest in a long line of dancehall acts out of St James in recent years.

Tommy Lee Sparta, Chronic Law and Jafrass also hail from that parish.

The music video for Mankind, directed by KD Visuals, was released in August. It has so far earned more than 2.1 million views on YouTube.

Silk Boss' follow-up single, Life Story, is also a reflection on his upbringing. It is co-produced by Silverbird Records and ChopCity Records.

“ Life Story is a reality song talking about certain aspects of mi life, certain things growing up that I guh through. I hope di song can help to motivate others,” he said.