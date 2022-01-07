Silverdon says Bye Bye Bye

Israeli reggae/dancehall artiste Silverdon spent extended time in Jamaica during the 1990s, where he learnt the culture and collaborated with producers and recording artistes.

A few months ago, he released his latest single Bye Bye Bye, a song which chronicles a relationship gone wrong.

“I happened to be left by a woman after she found out that I've been with another woman, but that was during a two-day breakup. Her impression was that I cheated but I didn't. She didn't want to listen to what I had to say and she left. I swallowed my pride and begged her to come back. I think that Middle East men and Jamaican men have the same issues about pride,” said Silverdon.

Silverdon – whose real name is Gili Binyamin – is from the town of Ashdod, located in south of Tel Aviv in Israel.

He recalled how he was introduced to reggae and dancehall music as a child.

“As a kid, I travelled with my father, who was a seaman, to Africa. We would often listen to the latest music from Jamaica in those times, mostly music from Bob Marley's catalogue. From Bob's music to other reggae albums, dancehall mix tapes those built up my appetite for the music. I was even the lead vocalist of a reggae band while I was doing military service. Back then, I always dreamt of becoming a reggae artiste,” said Silverdon.

He continued, “My interest in doing reggae and dancehall music is out of love. After my collaboration with Beenie Man on a big show in Israel, and freestyle with him on the leading radio station in Israel. I received a lot of attention and support from the people.”

Silverdon has collaborated General Degree, producers Steely and Clevie and reggae artiste Little Hero. He has also performed on stages locally, including Sting and Reggae Sumfest.

“My journey in music has been fascinating while fulfilling a dream. I recognise that people are basically the same all over. I love reggae and support the great values of it, but I think that a white person can't be a Rastaman. It's a front. He can love it, support it and play it, but if he claims to be one, he better look deeper within himself,” said Silverdon.

— Kevin Jackson