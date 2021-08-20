Singer Angella Stewart is dead

A ngella “Ga Ga” Stewart, a veteran singer whose career started in the 1970s, died on Wednesday at age 64.

Her son, Zico Park, told the Jamaica Observer that his mother passed away at the National Chest Hospital in Kingston where she had been treated for respiratory problems.

Stewart, a cousin to fellow singers Tinga and Roman Stewart, was from Woodford Park in central Kingston. Typical of reggae's journeymen artistes, she recorded numerous songs for different producers.

Those songs included reggae covers of Breakfast in Bed, Just One Look, and When Love Comes Knocking at Your Door. Stewart also recorded three albums – Good Good Loving, Teasing, and Empress of Love.

Good Good Loving and Teasing were produced by John-Carol Park for Calabash Records, a company based in South Florida. Empress of Love, her last album released in 2003, was done for Mother Earth Productions.

Stewart was the older sister of Owen “Fox” Stewart, a keyboardist who played with Bunny Wailer, Lloyd Parks and We The People Band, Augustus Pablo, and Ini Kamoze. He died in 1992.

Angella Stewart is survived by two sons, one grandchild, two sisters, and four brothers.