Singer Ginjah won't let go

After positive response to his 2021 album, Ginjah is back on the trail with a new song, Don't Let Go .

The single will be released on January 14. It is produced by Natures Way Entertainment, the South Florida company that also directed the singer on his album, Ginjah The Reggae Soul Man.

Based in California, Ginjah said it is critical to stay busy as an artiste. More important, is starting the new year with a hit song.

“It's very important to start the new year out the blocks, just letting everyone know what I'm about. It's always good to be consistent,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

'Reggae Soul Man' is Ginjah's seventh album. Distributed by VPAL Music, it contains 15 songs, all original, and is the Hanover-born artiste's first major work since migrating to the United States just over one year ago.

While it earned solid reviews overseas, Reggae Soul Man was not embraced by mainstream radio in Jamaica. Ginjah took that indifferent reaction in stride.

“Last year was a great year for the Reggae Soul Man. If the gatekeepers were paying attention, they would have given due diligence to the right person,” said Ginjah.

A protege of Beres Hammond, Ginjah (real name Valentine Nakrumah Fraser) was raised in Central Village, Spanish Town. His recording career launched seriously when he joined Hammond's Harmony House label 20 years ago.

With emphasis on songwriting, Ginjah has released a succession of well-received songs including Never Lost my Way, Guilty Conscience, Prayer, Sweet Killer, and Music Alone.