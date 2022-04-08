Singer J pays tribute to Bob Andy

IN a move to preserve the legacy of his late uncle, Bob Andy, recording artiste Singer J is gearing up to release a tribute album.

“I was born in the hands of the greatest pioneers of music. So knowing that my uncle passed away two years ago during the pandemic, I decided to step up now and play the role of doing this great music, making sure I keep the legacy alive,” Singer J told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The album, Tribute to Bob Andy by his Nephew Singer J, will be released before September. The singer has enlisted a top-flight crew of producers and musicians to assist with the project.

“Scatta from Ruff Kutt played a major role in the project, so too did Sly Dunbar and Dean Fraser,” said Singer J. “Bob Andy is someone who watched me grow. He is my father's brother.”

Bob Andy (real name Keith Anderson) died at age 75 in March 2020 from cancer. Among his best-known hits are Fire Burning, I've Got to Go Back Home, Too Experienced, and Desperate Lover.

He also wrote hit songs such as I Don't Want to See You Cry for Ken Boothe, and Feel Like Jumping, Truly, and Melody Life for Marcia Griffiths.

In the 1970s, he recorded with Marcia Griffiths as the duo Bob and Marcia and scored two major hits on the United Kingdom pop charts with Pied Piper and Young Gifted and Black.

Singer J, whose real name is Omar Lattibeaudiere, is best known for hits including Wave Yuh Hand, I'm Chosen, Stay Away and Can't Stop Me Now.

His first song for 2022, Never Born Weak, is due on April 30.