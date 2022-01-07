Singer Visionary's funeral tomorrow

A thanksgiving service for the life of singer Michael “Visionary” Thompson is scheduled for Ajax Pickering in Ontario tomorrow.

One of Canada's best-known reggae acts, he died on December 26 at age 58.

Janet Lewis, Visionary's long-time manager, said he succumbed to complications of asthma. The St Andrew-born artiste suffered from that condition for most of his life, she said.

Visionary was originally from Above Rocks in St Andrew. He migrated to Canada in 1993 and settled in Toronto which was the base for most of his career.

That career kicked off in 2003 with the song, Blood-a-Go-Run. It was followed by a number of singles and two albums — Brace Yourself, released in 2007, and Grassroots, which came out in 2014.

Grassroots, which contained original songs done to Studio One beats, won the 2014 Top International Album of The Year award from the Youth In Progress Award Show in Toronto.

One of his last songs was There's Nothing Better Than Love, a collaboration with fellow singer Trevor “Skatta” Bonnick. It is a cover of the Luther Vandross/Gregory Hines hit from 1986.

Visionary is survived by his wife, two children, parents, four sisters, two brothers, nieces and nephews.