Siva Hotbox awaits big break

Spanish Town has produced a number of top musical acts over the years. The list includes Chronixx, Koffee, Govana, and Jahmiel.

Rising deejay Siva Hotbox is hoping to score similar success with his latest single Piece a Dutt.

Released last October, Piece a Dutt was produced by Quantanium Records.

“I am so excited about the work that I have been doing in the studio. I have been putting out some very good songs, which have received overwhelmingly positive feedback. This just motivates me to continue on the journey,” said Siva Hotbox.

The dancehall artiste says his love for music developed from an early age.

“I grew up around music. I saw a lot of my relatives doing music, from playing on sound systems to performing at community events and even taking on major stage shows. I do it because of the love I have for music,” he said.

Siva Hotbox has been receiving support from his community of March Pen Road. He says the support has made him push even harder to achieve that musical breakthrough.

“The support of my community is very important. When you have a community backing you, you know success is not far away. My community respects my profession as a recording artiste,” he added.

Among his other releases are Non-Stop, Game Haad, Life Liva, Mek E Money Fast and Pon E Villa.

— Kevin Jackson