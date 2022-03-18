Sixy Morris sings for lovers

SINGER Sixy Morris teams with Paul “Computer Paul” Henton for What Goes Around Comes Around , his reggae take on Justin Timberlake's 2006 hit song. It was released in February by the producer's Boot Camp label.

It hears the veteran artiste sticking to the lovers' rock sound that announced him in the 1990s. Morris told the Jamaica Observer that he was advised by a major artiste to make easy-listening reggae a career.

“I was told by Beres Hammond one time that's where I should keep my head because of my vocals, so I am definitely more comfortable singing lovers' rock,” he said.

Henton has had significant success over the years. His biggest commercial achievement is Jimmy Cliff's version of I Can See Clearly Now, which is from the soundtrack to the hit movie Cool Runnings.

He also directed Stevie Face on a cover of Aaron Neville's Tell it Like it Is.

Sixy Morris followed his famous father (Eric “Monty” Morris) into music. Morris senior made his name in the ska era of the early 1960s with songs like Sammy Dead Oh and Wings of A Dove.

The younger Morris has been recording since the early 1990s, cutting songs for a number of producers including Hammond's Harmony House label. Sunrise, his only album, came out in 2016.

While he yearns for a hit song, he says there is never any worry about making the charts.

— Howard Campbell