Slow Motion fast-tracks Fully Bad

For the past three years, Andrew “Slow Motion” Dixon has been involved in music production, through his Motion Vybz Sound LLC.

The New York City-based, one-time disc jock/selector — who is originally from Waterford in Portmore — is set to undertake his biggest project to date, dancehall artiste Fully Bad's sophomore album Gad a Earth.

“My goal when it comes to music is to keep creating more. I set new goals every day and I keep challenging myself. Most people want to be the greatest or the biggest, I just want to keep creating and helping other talented individuals discover their highest potential. There is no ceiling on where I can go. Even when I'm gone, I want what I have created now to inspire people to create more and better,” Dixon told the Jamaica Observer.

“Music is a spiritual thing and I'm an instrument of music, so I allow music to use me to create. Whatever flows through me, that's what I bring and that's what I create,” he continued.

Prior to getting involved in music, Dixon worked as a server at the popular Jamaican restaurant in the Big Apple, called The Door. He did this while attending New York City College of Technology, where he studied liberal arts.

Dixon has produced songs for G Starr, Zingflash, Brando Caviir, Sulfa and Mayborn. In 2020, he produced Fully Bad's debut album Born Fi Dweet.

He said there's a lot in store on Fully Bad's forthcoming album Gad a Earth.

“The album is in production as we speak. The fans can expect some really good songs and we have released a few singles such as Give on Thanks, Mr Bartley, Nah Unruly, Glue, Watch the Style, Good or Bad, and High Life,” he said.

“There are a couple of artistes featured on it, mostly young and upcoming talents such as Roney from Canada and Sekklez, Iyadore and Dynamus from Jamaica. We also teamed up with a few producers including ZJ Dymond, MosHouse in the United Kingdom and Romieikon from New York. The fans will just have to wait and hear the music that we have coming,” he continued.

He spoke about working with Fully Bad.

“Well, working with Fully, honestly, just happened. It was an introduction between his cousin and myself about a riddim I was going to be working on. We spoke one time about creating the song and everything else just fell into place. And that's all it was. Call it God's plan, I guess, but it just happened and here we are two albums in two years later,” said Dixon.

“It has been quite a journey that none of us could have foreseen or anticipated. He is a very talented, young man. Often misinterpreted because of some of his songs, but there is Fully Bad and then there is Nicholas Bartley. Fully is the artiste that brings any lyrics to life and makes it absolutely believable. And then there is Mr Bartley that has dreams and aspirations and he's trying to create a better future for his daughter, his parents and siblings. So, the journey that we both have embarked on has been one of discovery and fulfilment. Nothing is perfect, but we take the good and the bad and create beautiful entertaining music,” Dixon concluded.

— Kevin Jackson