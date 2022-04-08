SOJA debate rages on

JAMAICAN entertainers Chronixx, Konshens, and Tanya Stephens have added their voice to the conversation about SOJA's Reggae Grammy win at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

While other artistes, including Shenseea, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man have expressed displeasure that the Virginia-based band walked away with the Golden Gramophone ahead of Spice, Etana, Gramps Morgan and Jesse Royal, reggae singer Chronixx took to Instagram on Tuesday in SOJA's defence.

“SOJA been one of the best bands in America for years. Overall, one of the top reggae bands in the world for years. So You shouldn't have to be a fan to show respect,” he began on his Instagram story for 891,000 followers.

Chronixx said the American reggae band has always supported his career.

“Don't mention me on some post trying to discredit honourable people who doing what they love. Dem man ya been blessing us and sharing their platform with us for years…..consistently. Bring nuff a wi on the road before we got opportunities open for any of the native Jamaican music legends. Wah wrong wid some men?” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Konshens commented on the post, sharing that while he wasn't in full agreement with Chronixx's statement, Jamaicans are not the most supportive when it comes to local artistes and entertainment award shows.

“Me no agree 100% with Chronixx wid di part bout sharing 'their' platform but that's another story. Why should the world love us and appreciate us and uplift us and HONOR us when we don't do that to ourselves!! We tear down an degrade and belittle each other 99% a di time, To see everybody so enraged is funny to me. Mek sure unnu pack rouna Youth View Awards and EME awards and IRAWMA Awards etc build up our OWN ting an' stop stress ovah ppl tings,” Konshens said in reference to several local award shows that celebrate Jamaican talent.

“Worry bout getting BOB pan a money note instead a di whole heap a politician an' criminals weh unnu a call hero. Congrats to Spice for destroying the RED CARPET, best dressed in my opinion. And by the way that band SOJA I had to negotiate legally for use of the name SOJAH when me an me bredda did name suh years ago, so dat should tell u how long they been around,” he added.

Dancehall singer Tanya Stephens also weighed in by alluding to the lack of support by Jamaicans towards local talents.

“The weird thing is… Jamaicans want to dictate what gets honoured without affecting the process in a tangible way. Any artiste ever go gold inna Jamaica yet? No matter how 2 million ppl scream fi an artiste, 50k a dem nah buy sh*t but talk the loudest,” she wrote on Instagram.

SOJA's win came for the album Beauty in Silence. It was released on September 13 by ATO Records. Featuring collaborations with Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution and Collie Buddz, it peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

This was the band's third nomination. One of the top-selling reggae acts in North America, the band's previous nods were for 2017's Live in Virginia and 2015's Amid the Noise And The Haste.