Solydz keeps it Jamaican in London

Jamaican culture has made a massive mark on British lifestyle since the first wave of immigrants to the United Kingdom 73 years ago. Singjay Solydz notes that enduring trend with his song, London .

Released in May, the self-produced single pinpoints the Jamaican impact on contemporary Britain. Solydz, a big football fan, also gives a nod to famous Jamaican players in London.

“The song was inspired by the Jamaican influence in the city, from swag and lingo. I use two Jamaican footballers for each verse because they are two of the biggest footballers out of Jamaica,” he said.

One of those 'ballers' is Manchester City and England striker Raheem Sterling whose endorsement of Clark's footwear has made him even more popular with British fans. That brand has been popular among Jamaicans in the UK and at home for over 60 years.

On London, Solydz also salutes the sound system culture that first emerged “from Brixton to Tottenham” during the 1950s when Jamaicans, mainly from downtown Kingston, settled in those areas.

A graduate of Northern Caribbean University in Manchester, Solydz holds a degree in psychology from that institution. Citing Bounty Killer, Jay Z, and Wyclef Jean, he has been recording music since 2012.

Solydz has lived in Copenhagen, Denmark for the past five years, and though he does not visit London “as much”, is an ardent follower of the city's evolving trends.