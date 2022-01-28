Sophia Brown goes dancehall

Sophia Brown is traditionally known for reggae singles. But she's decided to test the waters by releasing her first dancehall track Bad For Me.

“My expectation for the song is that I wanted to do something different to see if and how my fans would react to the new vibration. The fact that I am known for doing reggae, I am happy to see that they are loving the new single and I am getting a good reaction from radio stations, as well, welcoming the new vibe,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The song is self-produced on her MusicMecka Records label.

Brown, who was raised in St Elizabeth, said that Bad For Me will be featured on her forthcoming album set to debut in April. This new album will follow Change, which was released in 2017. Since that project, she has released a slew of other songs such as Stronger, Baby When You Left and My Religion featuring Duane Stephenson.

Having been in the industry for over a decade, Brown also reflected on one of her most outstanding achievements to date.

“My 2012 album titled Catch Me If You Can gave me my first entry on the world chart at number 19 with my song titled Give Me That Good Love. The album was also in the preliminary rounds for a Grammy nominations, also my first entry on the iTunes Reggae Charts,” she said.

Having performed several shows in 2021, the singer is keeping the momentum going with further plans for 2022.

“I'm just enjoying myself musically and keeping it going. I'm enjoying the fact that we as artistes can still make good music and give it to the world for them to enjoy. There's already so much going on with inflation, dealing with their kids, schooling and things like that, so sometimes the music is the gateway for them to escape for a bit and enjoy what their favourite artistes are bringing to the table,” Brown added.

The singer is also preparing for a few live performances, starting with a scheduled show in the United States in February, followed by a tour with the Vibesunitband that kicks off with the US leg in April and Europe in July.